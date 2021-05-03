Marilyn Otto passed peacefully in her home on April 25th, 2021.
Marilyn was born December 28th, 1926 in Wamego, KS at the Glenn Hospital to Neville and Marion Larson.
She graduated from Wamego High School in 1944 and from Kansas State University in 1948, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta social sorority and the Kansas State Choir. She taught Home Economics in Wakefield, Kansas.
On August 15th, 1948, she married Dr. Louis K. Otto and they moved to Arlington, Nebraska in 1951 where they lived the remainder of their lives. Marilyn dedicated her time to her husband’s business, Arlington Veterinary Hospital, and was a life member, President and Member of the Year of the Nebraska Veterinary Medical Association.
Marilyn was never without something to do or somewhere to be, and community service was her calling in life. She was active at the Arlington Community Church, where she was a long-time member of the choir, directed the youth choir, taught Sunday School, mentored confirmation students, volunteered with the church women’s group, and held many leadership positions. She also served local organizations including, the community library, Girl Scouts, and the Fremont hospital Red Cross. She served on the boards of the American Cancer Society and the Arlington Board of Education. She was also a 70-year member of P.E.O. Chapter EX in Fremont, where she served as President twice.
Marilyn had many talents and passions, including exercise and walking with friends, gardening, golf, watching the birds and butterflies, and sewing. She and Lou cheered for both the Huskers and the Wildcats. Her family and friends will remember her as a woman of beauty, kindness and grace who loved making food for others, learning and education, seatbelt races, and music.
She is survived by her children Janet (Dennis) and Dan (Melinda); son-in-law, Dennis Biehl and her special pride, her grandchildren: Courtney Biehl, Stephanie (Biehl) Jasa, Andrew Biehl, Tori (Warner) Roth, Tessa Warner, Megan Otto, Brian Otto, and Jeffery Otto. She was also blessed by her great grandchildren: Carson Jasa, Burk Jasa, Lena Roth, Aaron Roth and Opal Otto.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Dr. Louis K. Otto, daughter Lynda Biehl, sisters Janet Robinson and Virginia “Ginger” Kjholhede, and great grandchild Cohen Biehl.
Memorials may be directed to the Arlington Community Church, Arlington Community Foundation, Arlington Public Schools, and Arlington Public Library.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on June 19, 2021 at the Louis E. May Museum in Fremont, NE.
