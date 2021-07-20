Marilyn Sue Piper, 75, of Wamego, Kansas, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas.
Marilyn was born on February 11, 1946, in Formoso, Kansas, the daughter of Laverne and Carol Payne Stansbury. She graduated from Montrose High School in 1964.
Marilyn married Henry John “Hank” Piper on March 3, 1965, in Nelson, Nebraska. Hank and Marilyn relocated from Formoso to Wamego, Kansas in May 1980. Marilyn worked at West Elementary as a secretary until her retirement in 2010. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Wamego.
Marilyn loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid bowler in her younger days. Her favorite past-time was going to the casino with her girlfriends. She was a beautiful lady with a great sense of humor and wit.
Marilyn is survived by her sons; Larry Piper (Renee), Wamego, Doug Piper (Michelle), Formoso, and Travis Piper (Karen), Maple Hill; her grandchildren, Bryan Piper (Melinda), Wamego, Todd Piper (Lindsay), St. George, Dexter Piper (fiancé Bethany), Wamego, Derek Piper, Overland Park, Jacob Piper and Brody Piper, Formoso, Morgan Piper, Kaitlyn Piper and Logan Piper, Maple Hill; her two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Haley, her brother Jim Stansbury (Fran), Smith Center. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Hank, an infant daughter, Victoria and two siblings, Larry and Rick Stansbury.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church in Wamego. A time of remembrance will be held at 11:30 a.m. A lunch will be served following the gathering. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Marilyn Piper Memorial Fund and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.