Marjorie A. Henneberg, 93, passed away peacefully on December 15 surrounded by family. She was born in Havensville to John W. and Margaret J. Wesley McKee on December 27, 1926.
She married Dean A. Henneberg on May 5, 1945, and they made their home in Belvue throughout their 58 years of marriage. Dean preceded her in death in 2013.
Marge was well known by family and friends for her oil paintings, her bread baking and her smile. She enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, gardening, playing cards and dancing.
She is survived by her children, Ron “Rocky” Henneberg (Patti), and Linda Snyder (Dave), both of Topeka; three grandchildren, Jeffrey D. Henneberg (Tanna), Lawrence; Michelle L. Warnow, Topeka; and Justin Henneberg (Lysha), Kansas City; and six great grandchildren, Xavier Henneberg, Guinevere Henneberg, and Nimue Henneberg, all of Kansas City; Jordan, Kentrell and Lexeus Warnow, all of Topeka.
Marjorie is also preceded in death by her siblings, Elsie McKee Bays, Onaga; Glenn W. McKee, Estes Park, CO; and Arthur McKee, Colorado Springs.
Graveside services will be held Monday, December 21, at 2:00 p.m. at the Wheaton Congregational Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Wheaton Congregational Cemetery, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.