Marsha D. DeDonder, 74, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home in St. Marys.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Marsha will lie in state and, the family will receive friends at the Church from 5:00 P.M until the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to, Food For The Poor, Sisters of St. Joseph, or the Immaculate Conception Adoration Chapel Building Fund and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
