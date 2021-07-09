Martha Elaine Onek Biesenthal, age 91, was called to her heavenly home on July 7, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Home Care and Hospice of Manhattan.
Martha was born on November 8, 1929, just north of Hiawatha, Kansas. She was the first of five children born to George and Dorothy Fiegenbaum-Onek. On November 17, 1929, God adopted Martha as His own when she was baptized by the Rev. A.H. Kerstner at their home. She was confirmed in her Christian faith on April 2, 1944, at Zion Lutheran Church of Hiawatha. She once remarked how much she loved Catechism and Sunday School and how central it was to their family life. She later became a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church of Wheaton, Kansas.
Martha began her education at Central Elementary School in Hiawatha where her favorite subject was reading. She would comment that she did not go to the movies, she went to the library. She loved to read her entire life, reading avidly into her 80’s, encouraging her children and grandchildren to also read. She graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1947. During high school Martha worked at a small restaurant owned by friends from their church. Later she was employed at the Telephone Company and at Bierer’s Clothing Store, assisting women in their clothing selections.
She once shared that she prayed that God would send her a Christian man. God answered her prayer when Cleason Biesenthal came to Hiawatha from Wheaton, to attend a play with several of his friends. His friends both had girlfriends at the time and Cleason tagged along. After that evening, Cleason also had a girlfriend in Hiawatha and he and Martha eventually married on October 18, 1950, at Zion Lutheran Church. They settled into their home south of Wheaton where they worked together for 58 years. Together with their children, Mary, Jane, David, Ruth, and Frederick they earned their living through farming, raising hogs, operating a dairy, and raising beef cattle. Over the years Martha dressed innumerable chickens, learned how to peel potatoes in record speed and made some of the best homemade cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls that you have ever eaten.
When Cleason passed in 2008, Martha chose to remain on the farm near Wheaton and lived there until she moved to Vintage Park Assisted Living in Wamego in 2016. Those who knew Martha will recall her sense of humor, it was one that you would never forget, and would sometimes make you blush. She took life in stride and used her sense of humor to face the challenges in her life. Martha’s door was always open to a neighbor, friend or stray animal who needed a friendly smile or a warm hug.
Those greeting Martha in heaven include her parents, George and Dorothy Onek, her husband, Cleason, daughter, Mary Tschudy, son, Frederick, great-grandsons, Daxton Willard and Kai Willard, sisters, Kathryn Berg and Wilma Bosse, brother, Robert Onek, brother-in-law, Henry Berg, and sister-in-law, Patricia ‘Patty’ Onek, brothers-in law, Lester Biesenthal and Mercellus Biesenthal, and sister-in-law, Helen Biesenthal.
Those who will miss her include her daughter, Jane Armitage (Bob), Wamego, son, David (Della), Wheaton, daughter, Ruth Holste (Harlan) Ludell, daughter-in-law, Ginger Biesenthal, Wheaton, grandchildren Jacquie Tschudy, Indianapolis, IN, Matthew Tschudy (Lindsay), Sarah Keatley (Kevin), Wamego, Aaron Laib (Jessica Meyer), Emporia, Andrew Laib, Winston-Salem, N.C., Tara Bernasconi (Daniel), Tulsa, OK, Lora Day (Dominic), Huntsville, AL, Andi Burnum (Dallas), Evergreen, CO, Adam Holste (Chelsie), Overland Park, Bethany Willard (Dusty), Lawrence, Ashley Schell, Westmoreland, Cody Biesenthal (Jessi), St. George, brother, Louis Onek, brother-in-law, Marvin Bosse, sisters-in-law, Carolyn Onek, and Lavona Biesenthal, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Reverend Terry DeGiovanni will be officiating. Burial will be held prior to the service at 9:30 am, at Fairview Cemetery on Fox Road, south of Wheaton. Martha will lie-in-state on Tuesday beginning at 3:00 pm, at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or the Lutheran Hour and may be sent in care of Campanella Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
