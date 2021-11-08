Mary Ann Moege, 88, of Alma, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in Alma Manor Nursing Home. She was a long-time member of the community.
Born January 27, 1933, in rural Riley County, Kansas, Mary was the daughter of Charles Bean and Anna Grunewald Bean.
Mary worked at the Knotty Pine Restaurant in Alma for a number of years. Mary was the custodian at St. John Lutheran Church and School for 18 years, a custodian at Wabaunsee High School for 9 years, a custodian at First National Bank in Alma for 18 years, a custodian for the Alma Post Office for 12 years and a custodian for Sprint Telephone Office for 23 years. She also did cleaning for many private homes around the community and was a caretaker for many older people in the area.
Mary was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in Alma where she was a member of the Ladies Friendship Circle. She was an active member in the Spring Creek Community Club and attended Open Door and enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with her many friends and family. An avid K-State fan, Mary also enjoyed her trips to the Casino, Quilting and loved watching her family at their activities and sporting events.
She married Wilbur Moege on February 24, 1952 at St. John Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on November 30, 1989.
Mary is survived by her three daughters, Diana Rubottom and her husband Les, Shirley Degenhardt and her husband Charles and Gloria Mumpower and her husband Larry; a son, James Moege and his wife Leah; nine grandchildren, Eric Rubottom and his wife Erin, Ginger Ruhnke and her husband Matt, Crystal Marshall and her husband JaCory, Denise Dlugosch and her husband Brian, Harold Mumpower, Mary Fialkowski and her husband Joseph, Robert Moege, Jared Moege and Samantha Moege; sixteen great grandchildren; a brother, Vernon Bean and his wife Ardeth; a sister, Agnes Haller; a sister in law, Kay Bean; and many nieces and nephews and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; her parents, Charles and Anna Bean; a brother, Duane Bean; and a sister, Bonnie Bloomfield.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 am, Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma with Rev. Robert Grimm officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 at the church. The family suggest memorial contributions to St. John Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.