St. Marys—Mary Beth Muckenthaler Perry, 86, passed away at a Topeka hospital Thursday, July 29, 2021.
She was born the daughter of Manuel M. and Bertha G. Stitz Muckenthaler in St. Marys on September 21, 1934. Mary Beth grew up in the St. Marys community and graduated from St. Marys High School. She lived in California for several years while Roger served in the Korean War, moving back to St. Marys in 1960.
Mary Beth worked for Bayer Stone Inc. as a sales associate/secretary for many years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Mary Beth enjoyed attending and was very active in the St. Marys High School Alumni Association reunions. She was a member of the Literary Club. Mary Beth was involved and supported her husband Roger, an officer of the NAPUS, and enjoyed their trips when Roger attended conventions.
Mary Beth Muckenthaler and Roger K. Perry were united in marriage on March 5, 1952, in St. Marys. He preceded her in death on November 26, 2016. She also was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son David and son Jeff; her daughter Tricia Garver; a brother, William Muckenthaler.
Survivors include her children, Nancy (Roy-Deceased) Darting, Janet (Vern) Sumner, Rossville, Keith Perry, and Andy (Donna) Perry, St. Marys; son-in-law, Roger Garver, St. George; three brothers James (Theresa) Muckenthaler, Emporia, Roy (Judy) Muckenthaler, St. Marys, and Frank (Teri) Muckenthaler, Colorado Springs, CO.; her sister, Margie Kincaid, St. Marys: sisters-in-law, CeCe Muckenthaler, St. Marys, Ada Heemstra, Redlands, CA, and Sharon Couchois, Chino Hills, CA; 17 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Cremation will follow the service with private inurnment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. A rosary will be said at 10:30 A.M. before the mass. Mary Beth will lie in state, and the family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:30 P.M. Tuesday, August 3, 2021, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfueralhome.com.
