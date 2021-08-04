Mary Elizabeth Anderson, 90, of Alma, Kansas, died Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan. She was a long-time resident of the community.
Mary was born on March 26, 1931, in Arvada, Colorado. At a very early age, she was adopted by Otto and Stella Wiebelt Schneider. She attended local schools and graduated from Arvada High School. In 1953 she graduated from the University of Denver with a BA in Education and was a member of a teacher’s sorority. Mary taught elementary school in Denver, San Diego, and Alma. She loved to travel and went as far as Hawaii.
Mary married Donald Wayne Anderson on October 22, 1966, in Arvada. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2014.
After marrying, she became a homemaker and raised her family. She was a violinist, played the piano, enjoyed riding her bike, and loved to dance. She was very much a conversationalist. Mary enjoyed visiting with family and friends and was the person in the family that knew every birthday and anniversary. She was a great letter writer and not only kept in contact with her immediate family members but many of her extended family as well.
Mary is survived by her children; Otto Anderson (Kristi Henderson), Harveyville, Anna Lind (Cody), Everett, Washington, Joe Anderson (Crystal), Ottawa, and Donnie Anderson (Cindy), Wamego; her grandchildren, Erin Sage, Wyatt Anderson, Christopher Anderson, Elizabeth Anderson, Keaton Lind, Kaid Lind, and Gabriella Camis. Mary was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Swedish Cemetery, south of Alma. Mary will lie-in-state beginning at 4:00 pm, Friday, August 6, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Alma, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to Good Shepherd Hospice House, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
