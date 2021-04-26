Mary Lou Wilson, 92, of Wamego, Kansas, passed Friday, April 23rd, 2021. She was born November 11, 1928 in Minneapolis, Kansas to Vernon “Biddy" Smith White and Doria (Leonhart) White. Born the only child of dairy farmers, Mary Lou was active in the family business from a young age. When she was 8, her mother secretly taught her how to milk as a Christmas present for her dad. At 13 she would run the Cream Station business by herself.
Beginning high school at Minneapolis High, Mary Lou and her classmates began saving money for senior skip. After four years they took a bus and headed to Denver then north making it all the way to Canada before coming home. Following graduation in 1946, she began attending Emporia State Teachers College, graduating with the qualifications to teach kindergarten.
Though Mary Lou knew her future husband, Dick, prior, they didn't start dating until after high school as she was dating another young man, but Dick would sit behind them at the theater and throw popcorn anytime the young man tried to put his arm around her so she finally went out with him "just to watch a movie in peace". They were engaged when Dick was drafted into the United States Army and were married in the Chapel at Camp Chaffee Arkansas. Dick preceded her in death in March of 2009.
Mary Lou and Dick raised three children together, mainly in Olathe, KS with a few years spent in Ft. Scott. They also helped raise their four grandchildren, Mary Lou worked a variety of jobs after the Cream Station, including kindergarten & preschool teacher, payroll clerk and various other jobs until finally being the helper on her husband's school bus. As lifelong members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Mary Lou served in many positions, including secretary, as well as assisting in arranging various holiday celebrations enjoyed by many, including her grandchildren. Mary Lou and Dick ultimately retired to Wamego, Kansas in the early 2000's to be closer to family.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughters Lou Ellen “Elly” Schroeder and Marilyn Wilson, four grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Dick, and oldest daughter Carolyn "Candy" McKay. She is also survived by her two beloved dogs, Tinker and Halo.
Visitation will be held Friday, April, 30th at 10:00am, followed immediately by a celebration of life service at 11:00am, all at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Burial will follow in Wamego City Cemetery with a luncheon for friends and family at the First United Methodist Church in Wamego. Memorials are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, or to Purple Power Animal Welfare Society, and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, PO Box 48, 66547. Online condolences may be left at www.campanellastewart.com.
