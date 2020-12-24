Melvin Dale Matzke, 98, of Wheaton, Kansas, died Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Wellsprings Care Center in Westmoreland. He was a life-long resident of the area.
Melvin was born March 15, 1922, in rural Wheaton, the son of William C. and Irene Kufahl Matzke. His mother died when Melvin was very young and he was raised by his father and, step-mother, Margaret Kufahl Matzke. He attended school in Duluth.
Melvin worked his entire adult life as a farmer and stockman. In his early years, he also drove a truck for his uncle’s hog collection operation. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, a member of the Walther League, and served as president of the church men’s club. He was an active voter in the congregational voter’s assembly. Melvin spent his entire life working hard and raising his family.
Melvin married Henrietta Loreen Kufahl on March 8, 1945, in Duluth. She preceded him in death on August 17, 2013.
He is survived by his children; Alvin Matzke (Dee), Westmoreland, Wanda Magnett (Kenny), Blaine, and Vanessa Hill, Topeka; his ten grandchildren, Jennifer Davis (Larry), Brian Matzke (Marcie), Brent Matzke (Marcie), Karla Brice (Rex), Kenyon Magnett (Marsha), Kristine Meier (Craig), Carrie Ross (Travis), Trixy Falke (Jake), Morgan Hill, Grant Hill (Ashley); twenty-four great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. Melvin was also preceded in death by his parents, his son, Stanley Matzke, a grandson, Kent Magnett, a great-grandson, Bentley Reed, daughter-in-law, Katheryn Matzke, son-in-law, Carl Hill, and his brother, Marcellus Matzke.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Fairview (Fox) Cemetery on Fox road south of Wheaton. Melvin will lie-in-state beginning at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wheaton, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to St. Luke Lutheran Church, and those may be sent in the care of Campanella-Kufahl Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
