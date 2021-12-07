Melvin Lewis Herren of Alma, Kansas, departed this earth on December 3, 2021, at age 95.
He was born October 8, 1926 at Manhattan, Kansas to Edward R. Herren and Grace (Theresa Ida Alvina Wohler) of Alma.
Mel graduated from Alma High School and joined the Navy. Due to an accident while on leave, his stint was cut short and he returned to Alma where he joined the bank. He married Rae Steinmeyer in July of 1950. They were blessed with Kim, Kent, Karen and Keith. During those years, as Mel was working his way up in the bank he became an avid community supporter and rallied those around him to the cause, serving in Rotary, the Chamber of Commerce, as the City Clerk, on the City Council, American Legion Post #32, and charter member of the Alma Area Foundation. Mel was associated with the bank for 56 years.
He is remembered fondly for his quick smile and for being an understanding and supportive banker, always willing to go out on a limb for folks. Giving back to the community was a passion.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rae. His children Kim, Kent, Karen and Keith, their spouses, 7 grandchildren and spouses and one great grandchild.
He is now with the Lord.
Visitation is Tuesday, December 7 from 5-8pm at St. John Lutheran Memorial Hall in Alma, Kansas.
Funeral service will be held on December 8, 11am at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma, Kansas.
Military Honors by the U. S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail and the Alma American Legion Post No. 32 will follow the service at St. John Lutheran Church.
Inurnment will be at a later date in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Alma, Kansas.
Memorials are requested to St. John Lutheran Church or St. John Lutheran School and can be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.