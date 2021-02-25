Michael “Mike” Brunk, resident of Alma, KS died in his home unexpectedly on February 11th at the age of 63.
Mike survived by his wife, Mary Brunk, Uncle Edward Brunk, his children; Steve Buero, Kenny Buero, Christine Yoakum, Mikey Buero and Michelle Patwell; his Mother Sharon Garcia, step father Jess Garcia; Brother Brian Brunk ; (9) Grandchildren, (8) Great Grandchildren , Uncle to (4). He is predeceased by his Father Daniel Brunk; brother William Brunk; Uncles Richard and Lawrence Brunk; and Grandparents Fenella and Roy Brunk.
Mike was born in Salina, KS on October 27, 1957. He served 4 years in the United States Army. Married to his wife Mary on October 10th, 1982. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, his grandkids and barbequing with his family after retiring in 2017 as a senior maintenance technician in Anaheim, Ca. Mike and Mary built their retirement home in Alma, KS where he enjoyed his time sitting on the porch watching the grass grow and family Fourth of July’s.
Mike was known for his inventions; building a redneck smoker, 21-gun salute for fireworks and his humor, even in bad times he had the ability to make everyone laugh. He was his own person and never would compromise his own beliefs “to fit in”.
Family will be celebrating his life on July 4th, 2021 at their home in Alma for all family who want to attend.
