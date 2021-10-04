Mildred Nadine Herren, 93, of Alma, Kansas, died Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Alma Manor. She was a life-long resident of the area.
Mildred was born on November 6, 1927, in McFarland, Kansas, the daughter of Gottlieb Johannes (G.J.) and Sophia Augusta (Gehrt) Mueller. She attended local grade school and graduated from Alma High School.
Mildred married Willis Henry Herren on October 19, 1947, in McFarland. He preceded her in death on January 18, 2021.
Mildred was a homemaker. She also worked with her brother at the Alma Clothing and Dry Cleaning, and for many years at the Alma School District 329, first as a bus driver and then as a paraprofessional. She worked mostly in the elementary school but helped wherever she was needed. Mildred also volunteered at the St. John Lutheran School. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. Mildred was a self-taught seamstress and did alterations and tailoring for members in the community. She also made coats and suits. She was a wonderful cook and was known for her vegetable soup, fried chicken, cinnamon rolls, and “grandpa’s” sausage. Mildred enjoyed gardening, raising flowers, and traveling. She took numerous trips including ones to Europe, Japan, Canada, and Alaska. In her earlier years, she enjoyed going with the family camping, boating, and fishing.
Mildred is survived by her children; Carolyn Irish (Tom), DeSoto, Philip Herren, (Lisa Parker), The Villages, Florida, Dan Herren, McFarland, and Terry Herren (Patty), Alma; her grandchildren, Derrick Herren (Cori), Jeffrey Herren (Kathy), Kellie Irish, Shana Leck (Joshua), Alison Imthurn (Cooper); five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Nicholas Herren, and her siblings, Vernon Mueller, Loma Hughes, Elmer Mueller, Herb Mueller, and Kenneth Mueller.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 8, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma. Reverend Robert Grimm will be officiating. Community members may pay respects on Thursday, October 7, 2021, beginning at 3:00 pm, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Alma, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to St. John Lutheran Church, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
