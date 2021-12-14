Nancy Ann Lloyd passed away on December 10, 2021, at age 77, in Topeka, KS, surrounded by loved ones.
Nancy is survived by her son Thomas; daughter Renay; sisters Susan, Linda and Janet; and 16 grandchildren.
Nancy moved to St Marys in 1987 from Bethpage, NY. She bought a farm in Belvue, KS, in 1989 and retired from USPS after 35 years.
Mass and rosary will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Paxico, KS on Thursday, December 16 at 10:30 am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.