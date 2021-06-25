Nona M. Huse, 96, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away on January 6, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Wamgo. She was a long-time resident of the area.
A Celebration of Nona’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 2nd at the Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego.
