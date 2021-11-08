Patricia Marie (Wegner) Nott

The second born child to Rando and Dorothy (Baker) Wegner, Pat grew up near Onaga, KS on the Wegner homestead farm. She started her education at Cloverleaf, a one room schoolhouse where she rode a horse to school. Like many rural homes the homestead house didn't have “indoor” plumbing until her teenage years. She had many happy childhood memories with her older brother, Butch (Ernie/Ernest), Garden City, KS and her younger sister, Maye Wegner, Havensville, KS.
Pat graduated from Onaga High School with the class of 1965. During her senior year of high school at a dance in Holton, she met the love of her life, Richard Nott. They were married December 30, 1968 and celebrated almost 53 years of marriage. He survives of the home.
To this union two children were born, Angelia Marie Nott Buce (Michael) of Topeka, KS, and Richard Dale Nott (Christine) of Wamego, KS.
Pat was a seamstress during her early years and worked at Wertzberger Furniture and Upholstery in Topeka. In 1976 they moved to Emmett, KS where Pat did private upholstery and in 1978, she became a school bus driver for USD 321, a career that lasted for the next 37 years until her health no longer allowed her to drive. She was known for helping new bus drivers learn how to drive the big buses.
In 1980 Pat and Richard took up the hobby of square dancing. They served as presidents of the St. Marys club, Twilight Twirlers. Their love of dance kept them active together for many years as they traveled to local and state dances along with 25 National Conventions.
Pat was a member of the New Hope Lutheran Church, Onaga, KS. Due to COVID and her own declining health she didn't attend physically much this past year, but she never missed a service via Facebook.
Pat loved being a grandma and was blessed with six granddaughters, Shelby S, Adriana Buce Zerger, Alexandria Buce, Maranda Bell, Topeka, KS; Danielle and Madison Nott, Wamego, KS; and one grandson, Tristan Buce, Topeka, KS. She made every grandchild feel like they were her favorite, because they were. Pat leaves a host of nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends to mourn her passing.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at New Hope Lutheran Church, 219 Lucien Street, Onaga, KS. Services will be Monday, November 22, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Lutheran Church. Services will be live streamed via https://www.facebook.com/NewHopeELCA/ti=as . Private burial will be at St. Luke Lutheran South Cemetery.
