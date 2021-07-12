Paul Anthony Roggenkamp, 84, of Wheaton, died on Saturday, July 10th, 2021. Funeral Mass was held at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in Blaine. Full obituary information at www.campanellastewart.com
