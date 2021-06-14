St. Marys—Phillip Thomas Bertels, 59, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home in St. Marys.
He was born December 18, 1961, at Winchester, the son of Eugene and Mary Imogene Weishaar Bertels. Phil lived in Nortonville until moving to St. Marys at an early age. He graduated from St. Marys High School in 1980 and Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1984.
Phil had worked for Security Benefit and Blue Cross/Blue Shield in Topeka before working for many years at Custom Wood Products in St. Marys. Phil later was a truck driver for The Onyx Collection. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Phil was a member of Council No. 657 of the Knights of Columbus and was a 4th-degree member of Thomas A. McNeive Assembly No. 289.
Phil was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Theresa Bertels and Ben and Mary Weishaar. He was also preceded in death by two nephews Jeffery and Nathan Bertels.
He was united in marriage to Eileen Wolken in 1985. They later divorced.
Phil and Claire Pearl were united in marriage on December 27, 2017, in Bartlesville, OK. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his son, Eric (Mallory) Bertels, Omaha, NE; his daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Hughes, Burlingame; his special children, Melanie Batterton, and Rachel (Greg) Deiter, Maple Hill, Amanda (Chris) Brunkow, Eudora and Michelle (Tyler) Hawks, Overland Park; his siblings, Mike (Carol) Bertels, Oklahoma City, OK., Alan (Carolyn) Bertels, Wamego and Jerry (Alice) Bertels, St. Marys and Danny (Susan) Bertels, Lake of the Ozarks; three sisters, Catherine (Mike) Rafferty, Rossville, Debbie (Rocky) Burrous, Florida, and Martha Creevan, Topeka; grandchildren, Hayleigh and Sophia Hughes; special grandchildren Isabella & Olivia Brunkow, Austin and Tyler Batterton, Dane, Grace, and Josh Deiter, and Beau Hawks; a special great-grandchild, Paislee Deiter.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Phil will lie in state, and the family will receive friends from 5:00 until the rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church Building Fund or St. Marys High School Alumni Association and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
