Ralph Henry “Hank” Gehrt, 97, of Alma, Kansas, died Saturday, January 30, 2021. A graveside service was held on February 4, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in McFarland. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
