Ralph Hugh Ballentine, 79, of Onaga, KS went home to Eternal Life with his Lord on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS.
He was born December 22, 1941 in Wamego, the eldest son of Russell Hugh and Abbie Pauline (Cooley) Ballentine. Ralph attended the Laclede County School, Onaga Grade School and graduated from Onaga High School in 1959.
Ralph was baptized at Havensville Christian Church in 1978, at the same time as his daughter, Bridget. He was a member of several saddle clubs and won the National OMOSKE Devil’s Cowhide Race & Pony Express Relay. He loved the outdoors is an understatement. He enjoyed horse rides and training them with his gentle ways. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and target shooting. He and his wife, Jackie enjoyed a lifetime of traveling the USA. Many trips included family members who accompanied them. His favorite pastime was attending his kids’ and grandkids’ activities.
Ralph had several occupations in his lifetime. He was a farmer, an Onaga school bus driver, and a superintendent of construction while building multiple McDonald’s American fast-food locations. He also owned and operated a gun shop in Wamego, was a vendor at gun shows, raised and sold Registered Paint horses.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, James Jr. “Smokey” Everhart and Louise Alice “Midge” (Surdez) (Riley) Everhart.
He married Jacquline “Jackie” Marie’ Riley on September 10, 1961 in Wamego. This year would have celebrated 60 years of marriage. Jackie survives of the home.
Other survivors include two daughters, Kathleen Louise Wendland (Brian), St. John, KS and Bridget Ann Turner, Onaga; two brothers, Russell Lee Ballentine and Joseph Alexander Ballentine (Diane) of Onaga; Sister-in-laws, Nancy (Riley) Gilchrist, Susie (Everhart) Cochran (Mike), Brother-in-law, Jim Everhart (Linda), six grandchildren, Aaron (Kirsten), Destiny, Daniele (Jordan), Andrew, Cheyenne and Rex, and three great grandchildren, Holton, Katrin, and Brian is on the way. Nieces and Nephews: Justin, Amber (Terry), Austin, Scott (Teila), Krista, Alan (Amy), Joe Jr. (Stacie), and Kimberly. Great nieces and nephews: Nikelas, Michelle (Tyrell), Rebecca and Dakota. Great great nephews and nieces: Karra, Ayden, McKenna, Kaylee, Rorik and Izzabella.
Ralph was cremated. A memorial service was held on August 9, 2021 at the First Congregational Church UCC in Onaga. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com Onaga, KS
If you wish to mail a card or a donation in memory of Ralph, please mail to: Jackie Ballentine, PO Box 346, Wamego, KS 66547.
