Redgie Dee Trujillo, 74, of Wamego, Kansas, formerly of Twin Falls, Idaho, died Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society of Wamego. She had been a resident of the Manhattan and Wamego community since 2007.
Redgie was born March 4, 1947, the daughter of Dell F. and Fern L. Cooke Jenkins in Twin Falls, Idaho. She attended local schools there.
Redgie worked for many years as a technician in the camera department of Standard Printing, a large commercial printing company. She also was a homemaker. In her earlier years, she loved to go camping and fishing. She enjoyed anything in the outdoors. She loved music and especially enjoyed attending classic rock and gospel concerts. Redgie adored her family and cherished her time with them.
Redgie married Larry Howard Hall in 1963. They were later divorced. She then married William E. Trujillo in 1972. They too were later divorced.
Redgie is survived by her sons, Todd Hall, Oak Harbor, Washington, and Mark Hall (Lori), Wamego and her daughter, Angie Trujillo, Pocatello, Idaho; her grandchildren, Chase Hall, (Tara), Wamego, Wade Hall, Kanas City, Missouri, Dandra Arter (Ryan), Spring Hill, and Hailey Trujillo; and her great-grandchildren, Lily, Emma, and Zachariah, Jordan, Taylor, Casey and great-great-grandchild, Elias; and her brother, Gary Jenkins (Annette), Twin Falls. Redgie was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Tamera Jenkins.
Inurnment is planned at the Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls Idaho. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Good Samaritan Society – Wamego, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
