WAMEGO – Rex Carl Green, 80, Wheaton, KS passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, KS.
On January 8, 1940, Rex was born to Frank and Thelma (Hines) Green in Sheridan, Indiana. After graduating from high school, Rex enlisted in the United States Army where he served on many fronts. He also worked for the United States Department of Defense where he gave 20 years of civil service. Rex was a member of the Westmoreland United Methodist Church, the Onaga and Mayetta Masonic Lodge, and the Topeka Shriners.
Rex was proud to serve his country. He spent over 22 years as a member of the Army. He served in Korea, Japan, Okinawa, Germany, France, Italy, Panama, Alaska, England, and did two tours in Vietnam. Rex served as an Ammunition Tech most of his time in the Army and was decorated with several medals and commendations, including the Bronze Star. After retiring from the United States Army in 1980 as a Chief Warrant Officer 4, Rex started working for the United States Department of Defense where he retired in 1999. He spent time in Hawaii, Savannah Army Depot, Rock Island Arsenal and at the Pentagon, working with American and foreign weapons and munitions. When Rex wasn’t working, he devoted his love, time and energy into his family, friends and community.
He is survived by two sons, Eric (Melissa) Green, Wheaton, KS, and Rex Green, II, Indiana; three grandchildren, Brittney (Robert) Tilley, Topeka, KS, Elias Green, Emporia, KS, and Cheyenne Green, Wheaton, KS; and two great-grandchildren, Ryleigh and Cameron Tilley.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego with social distancing and COVID guidelines in place. Private family graveside services will follow in the Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery at Ft. Riley. Rex will lie in-state from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego with visitation to follow from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Rex Green Memorial Fund, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, Kansas 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
