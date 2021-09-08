Richard Earl Dugan, 83, of Soldier, KS, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at The Pines in Holton. He was born July 26, 1938 in Circleville, KS, the son of John T. Dugan, Sr. and Lezetta May (Schultz) Dugan.
Richard graduated from Circleville High School in 1957. He proudly served in the United States Army.
He was a lifelong farmer and dairyman. He was Baptized at the Circleville Christian Church in his high school years. Richard was a member of Soldier Lions Club, Holton V.F.W. Post 1367 and had served as a 4-H Leader.
Richard married Mary Anna McKinney on April 17, 1961 in Miami, OK. She preceded him in death on May 9, 2015; after over 54 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his parents, John and Lezetta Dugan; infant son, Michael A. Dugan; infant daughter, Julia May Dugan and brother, John T. Dugan, Jr.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Wendy Edwards (Louis) of Netawaka, KS and Barbara Polson (Thad) of Nortonville, KS; 2 sons, Richard Dugan (Michele) of St. George, KS and Kenneth Dugan of Corinth, TX; sister, Ethel M. Caulk (Tracy) of Rockingham, NC; 3 brothers, Charles E. Dugan (JoAnn) of Delia, KS, Wilbur D. Dugan of Holton, KS and Robert R. Dugan (Sandy) of Lumberton, TX; 11 grandchildren, Jeremy, Christopher, Matthew, Sara, Kyle, Heather, Gavin, Spencer, Grant, Kennedy and Nicholas and 5 great-grandchildren, Alex, Lily, Gage, London and Brextyn.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Holton Cemetery. He will lie in state beginning Wednesday at the funeral home. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service time Saturday. Memorials may be given to the Medicine Lodge Band Dept. c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.