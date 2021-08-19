Richard Eugene “Ol’e Buff” Brotzman, 76, of St. George, died August 17, 2021. Services were held at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Military honors at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery www.campanellastewart.com.
