Rita M. Currie

LaRita Mae (Dinger) Currie, age 85 of Manhattan, died Tuesday morning, October 12, 2021, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born August 28, 1936, in Wamego, Kansas, the daughter of August and Vivian June (Lytle) Dinger. Rita graduated from Wamego High School in 1954.
She began her career as a floral designer in Wamego for Gerald and Valda Sackrider at Wamego Floral where she worked until the late 1960’s. She moved to Manhattan Floral and worked for the Patzell family for 30 years until her retirement in the late 1990’s.
Rita enjoyed being outdoors whether she was gardening or cutting firewood with JC. She was devoted to her family and looked forward to “Wacky Wednesday” as the day she spent with her granddaughter Katie. Other than floral design, Rita's greatest talent may have been frying chicken, which many that sat at her table enjoyed immensely. "Lefty Liz" (as she was called in high school) could also strum the guitar fairly well.
She loved all of the pets throughout her life but especially their yellow Lab Ben and the extra special cat, Emily. During retirement, she and JC could be found on Fridays at the American Legion with their best friends, the McAfees, whom they also traveled with throughout the years.
On March 10, 1960, she was married to John Charles “JC” Currie. JC preceded her in death in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents and six siblings: Lyle Dinger, Kenneth Dinger, June Blenn, Ed Dinger, Walter Dinger, Claris Dinger as well as her sister-in-law Jeanne Powell and special brother-in-law Dale Budden.
Survivors include her daughter Renee Whitney of Manhattan; one granddaughter Katie Dalbey and her husband Dave of Kansas City, MO; two siblings: Patricia “Patty” Gessner of Kansas City, KS, and Marlene Budden of Manhattan; and the joy of her life in her two great-grandchildren: Ivy and Zion Dalbey.
Cremation is planned with graveside services to be held on Friday, October 22, 10:30 a.m. at the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan with Reverend Ben Duerfeldt officiating.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cattails. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.