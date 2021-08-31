Rita Marie LeBlanc Jones, age 86, of Walkersville, died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, August 14, 2021. Born February 14, 1935 in St. Marys, KS, she was the daughter of the late William and Lucille Longtin LeBlanc. She was the wife of Richard Ellsworth Jones for 62 years, married April 4, 1959.
Rita was a devoted Catholic. She was a geriatric CNA and put her heart and soul into caring for others so much that she moved an elderly patient into her home for years who needed care. She was a caregiver to others until her health failed. Rita would talk to anyone who happen to cross her path; everyone was a friend to her.
Every year she worked towards saving enough money to return home to Kansas for her family reunion, where she looked forward to spending time with her family. She also enjoyed bowling, bingo, and playing cards. She started teaching card games to her grandkids while in their highchairs. Most of all she LOVED playing Santa, which she did for her love of the kids.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 4 children, Marie Bauguess and husband Randy of Woodsboro, Richard Ellsworth Jones and wife Diane of Sabillasville, Ronald W. Jones and wife Lisa of Thurmont and William Joseph Jones, Sr. and wife Karen of Woodsboro; 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Agnes Montgomery and brother, Richard LeBlanc.
She was predeceased by 7 brothers and sisters, including her twin sister Reva Wheeler.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, 9190 Church St. with Msgr. Dick Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends in the narthex of the church 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St. Union Bridge, MD 21791.
