Robert “Bob” LeRoy Stuewe, 77, of Alma, Kansas died Thursday, December 24, 2020. He was born July 16, 1943, in Wamego, Kansas the son of Edwin and Esther (Mathies) Stuewe. He graduated from St John Lutheran School and Alma High School.
Bob was a farmer-rancher and a life-long Wabaunsee County resident. Bob was a lifetime member of St John Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Kansas Livestock Association; National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Wabaunsee County Farm Bureau, Wabaunsee County Fair Association, and was on the Wabaunsee County Zoning Board and Alma Coop Oil Association Board of Directors.
Bob married Shirley Heideman on December 12, 1964. She survives at the home.
Bob is survived by his daughters Stacy & Keith Dreibelbis, Marcy & Bryan Merritt and Lacy & Bryan Dudek and the light of his life, grandson Easton Dudek, all of Alma; his sisters Joyce & Darwin Diehl, Alma and Marilyn & John Schwalm, Nortonville; sisters-in-law, Ardyce Kuhn, Manhattan, Beulah Tenbrink, Berryton and Marian Orton, Topeka. He is also survived by four aunts, Charmaine Stuewe, Laverne Falk, Loma Stuewe, and Inez Theel, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Dorothy, and his infant daughter Jeri Lee.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:30 am, Thursday, December 31, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Alma. Reverend Robert Grimm will be officiating. A private family service may be viewed on St. John Lutheran Church Facebook Live at 10:30 am.
Bob will lie-in-state, beginning at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 30, at Campanella-Gentry Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to St John Lutheran Church, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com
