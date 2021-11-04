OSAGE CITY- Robert L. “Butch” Carlson, Jr., 70, passed away, Tuesday, November 2, 2021 of a broken heart at his home surrounded by family and friends.
Robert Lee Carlson, Jr. was born August 13, 1951 in Osage City, the son of Robert Lee and Wilma (Hasty) Carlson, Sr.. He graduated from Osage City High School in 1969.
One of the biggest questions of Butch’s life was where he got the nickname “Butch”. The answer to this trivia question is that his mom, Wilma, saw a cartoon of a little boy wearing overalls (just like Butch) that reminded her of Butch’s mannerisms and personality.
He was joined in marriage to Julie Hafenstein on December 11, 1976 in Osage City. To this union, two children were born, Shawn and Conrad.
Butch was a life-long resident of Osage City. He worked for Del Monte Foods as an awesome forklift operator for 15 years, then Doric Concrete Vaults with his buddy Dale Keezer, and finally Mussatto Brothers Budweiser. He also assisted his brother in law, David “Haffy” Hafenstein, and his company DL Hafenstein Construction doing various tedious carpentry jobs throughout the years. This says a lot about his personality, as it takes a lot of patience to work with Haffy.
He will be forever remembered by his wife, Julie, of the home; a son, Shawn (Haley) Carlson of St. George, Kansas; two sisters, Stella Dorr and Bernadine (Phil) Faulkner of Osage City; three brothers, Larry Carlson and Danny (Betty) Carlson, both of Topeka, and Alan (Patty) Carlson of Osage City, and his pride and joy, his two grandsons, Karter Lee and Konrad Gavin.
Butch’s passions included playing both men’s and co-rec softball well in to his 40’s. If anyone watched Butch play softball and run the bases, you knew his real personality…aggressive and competitive. He also was passionate about watching the Royals, Wildcats, and Chiefs (in that order). Above all, Butch was the biggest fan of his sons and grandsons and attending their events was the highlight of his week. Butch and Julie never missed a game or program and have adopted several of their grandson’s buddies as surrogate grandchildren.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents. On August 1, 2002 Butch’s heart was broken in two as he lost his youngest son, Conrad.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Osage City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Conrad Carlson Charitable Foundation and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, Kansas 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
