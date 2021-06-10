Robert Wayne “Bob” Rezac Sr., 89, St. Marys, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at a Topeka Hospital.
He was born November 23, 1931, in rural Emmett, the son of Matthew Martin and Bernice Lucille (Wilson) Rezac. Bob lived in the Emmett community until moving to the Onaga community at the age of 4 ½. He attended Victory School and Onaga High School. He was the president of the1949 senior class of Onaga High School, a 4-H’er and named an FFA State Farmer. After high school, Bob attended Kansas State University and was in the ROTC program.
Bob was a farmer, rancher and owned and operated Rezac Plumbing & Heating. He was a 3rd generation Pottawatomie County Commissioner, serving from 1980 to 1992. He was a member of the St. Marys United Methodist Church, Onaga Masonic Lodge, Arab Shrine, and the St. Clere Cemetery Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Clayton and Don Rezac, and a sister, Rosalie Clymer; a son-in-law, David G. Hartwich. On September 7, 1952, Robert W. Rezac and Virginia L. Jackson were united in marriage at the Westmoreland Methodist Church. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his children, Rob Rezac, Onaga, Kathy Blair, Emmett, Susan Hartwich, Wamego, Diane (Bob) Quintanilla, St. Marys, Loree (Michael) Wells, Stilwell, and Lisa (Roy) Duer, Onaga; sisters, Marjorie Wilson, St. Joseph, MO., and Rheva Boswell and Linda (Bill) Price all of Onaga; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the St. Marys United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 11, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Clere Cemetery, Emmett. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Marys United Methodist Church, The Arab Shrine, or St. Marys Senior Center and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
