Robert Wayne Hiner, 69, of Wamego, KS, passed away at Topeka Center in Topeka, Kansas Thursday, August 5, 2021.
Robert was born on July 27, 1952, in Wamego, Kansas the son of James J and Mary Lee (Chase) Hiner. Robert graduated from Wamego High school. After high school he worked several jobs around Wamego and Topeka. Robert then moved to Nevada where he worked as a painter for approximately 30 years. Later in life Robert returned to Topeka, Kansas where he lived with his sister and brother-in-law for 12 years.
He married Sandy Perry of St. Mary’s, Kansas on May 14, 1971, and they divorced in 1976. To this union three children were born, Michael in 1971, Jonathan in 1972, and Angela in 1974. Robert was blessed with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who he cherished very much.
Robert was an avid motorcycle rider and belonged to the sons of the American legion for several years.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, James Hiner, his mother Mary Lee Hiner Chase; and brother, Larry Hiner. He is survived by his wife, Dianna; children Michael Hiner, Cedar City, UT, Jonathan Hiner, Great Bend, KS. and Angela Hiner, Topeka, KS; sister Evelyn (Dennis) Pageler, ex-wife, Sandy, and 8 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday August 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, with burial following in the Belvue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Robert W. Hiner Memorial Fund and may be left in the care of the Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego Kansas, P.O Box 48, 66547. Condolences may be left at www.campanellastewart.com.
To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Robert Wayne Hiner, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.