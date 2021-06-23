Roberta Jean (TenEyck) Frank Berroth, 97, of Alma, Kansas passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home in Alma, Ks. She was a life-long resident of the community.
Roberta was born April 10, 1924, in rural McFarland, Kansas, the daughter of Albert and Pearl (Lowe) TenEyck. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in McFarland, Ks. She attended local schools and graduated in 1942 from Alma High School.
Roberta married Clarence Frank on October 21, 1943, in Alma. He preceded her in death on August 19, 1964. Clarence had previously been married to Marie (Sommer). They had 4 children, John, Gary, Ruth and Marie. Sadly, Clarence’s wife, Marie, died the day their fourth child was born. Later, Clarence and Roberta were married and had 5 more children, Dorothy, Barbara, Judy, Patricia and Donald. Together, Clarence and Roberta raised nine children. During their marriage Clarence was the Wabaunsee County Sheriff for several years. Roberta was one of his deputies, helping with the women prisoners. Following Clarence’s death, Roberta married Otto Berroth on August 9, 1968, in Alma. He preceded her in death on June 15, 1988.
Following her graduation from high school, Roberta worked for the Office of Price Administration dealing with ration cards and commodities. After her marriage to Clarence, she helped with running the family business, Frank’s Produce. Roberta also worked as a deputy county clerk and then as the bookkeeper for Alma Co-op. She was an active, long time member of Peace United Church of Christ and served for many years as the treasurer of the Womens Guild. Roberta was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 76 years and the Wabaunsee County Historical Society, helping with the genealogy records. She also was a member of the Open Door Club, the McFarland Senior Citizens, and the District 3 Community Card Club. Roberta participated in the Area Agency on Aging, WATS, and was an honorary member of the Wabaunsee High School FCCLA. She received that honor because she sewed more than 60 Angel Bags for the FCCLA. Angel Bags are given to children who are leaving their home and entering the foster care system, so they have a colorful, sturdy bag to carry their belongings in, instead of sometimes just a plastic grocery bag.
Roberta loved playing cards, sewing, piecing quilts, dancing, and anything to do with garage sales. She also did wood crafts with her good friend, Irene Thoes.
Roberta is survived by her children; Ruth Diepenbrock, Alma, Marie Miller (Jay Dee), McFarland, Dorothy Kemble (Gary), Eskridge, Barbara Frank, Alma, Judy Havenstein (Bill), Alma, Patricia Ringel (Gary), Alma, and Donald Frank (Becky) Alma, her brother, Robert TenEyck (Margaret), Harrogate, England; her daughter-in-law, Beth Frank, Alma; twenty two grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, seventy great-grandchildren, fifty three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous step-great grandchildren. Roberta was also preceded in death by her sons, John Frank and Gary Frank; her stepsons, Marvin Berroth and Robert Berroth; her daughter-in-law, Sandra Frank McQueary, her grandchildren, Michael Frank, Tami Bagley, Joel Frank, and Chad Ringel; her great-grandchildren, Brandon Frank, Christopher Frank, Jordan Miller and Dylan Ringel; and her brothers, Harry TenEyck, Victor TenEyck and Ralph TenEyck.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Peace United Church of Christ in Alma, Kansas. The family has suggested memorials to the Peace United Church of Christ, American Legion Auxiliary, or the Wabaunsee County Historical Society, and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
