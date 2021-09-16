Rodney Joe Huston, 60, of St. George, KS passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was a long time resident of the area.
Rodney was born to Larry and Norma Mathews Huston on July 26, 1961 in Ottawa, KS. He moved around a lot as a child and attended schools in Missouri and the Wamego area. He was united in marriage to Janie Johnson on November 2, 1985. They were blessed with one daughter together. They later divorced.
Rodney is survived by his long time companion of 22 years, Kylee Hainey, St. George, KS. Through their years together they were blessed with seven daughters.
In his younger years he played softball, volleyball and enjoyed two stepping at the Ranch Saloon.
He worked at Steel and Pipe, City of Wamego and Northern Pipe Line as a heavy equipment operator. He resigned due to health issues and stayed busy through the years working on projects in the garage and home.
He was an avid Oklahoma Sooner fan and loved to watch all the sooner sports. He collected guns and enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, vintage cars and trucks. He liked to go with family to play bingo and the casino. He could smoke some good meat and won many BBQ cooking contests.
He knew no stranger. He loved to visit and tell stories. He was the kind of guy you would call because you were stuck or lost or needed to borrow something. Whatever he was doing he would stop to help. He spoke his mind, was straightforward and truthful. He was a great family man with eight daughters and two grandbabies. He is irreplaceable and will be deeply missed by all.
Rodney is survived by his eight daughters, Catie Sander (Dawson), Wamego, Taylor Huston (Tanner Clark), Alma, Lori, Kandyce, Lakoda, Alyssa, Norma- Jean and Raeyona- Joe, all of the home; two grandbabies, Cheyenne Sander and Derek Sander, Wamego. Two sisters, Lisa Thomas (Leeroy), Columbia, South Carolina and Dana Zellers (Mike), Middleburg, Florida. Two brothers, Dennis Huston (Kim), Shawnee, KS and Michael Doody (Whitney), Clinton, Missouri. Aunts and uncles, Joe Mathews, Jerry Mathews, Glenda Satterfield and Vicki Asbury (Chuck). And numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and many special friends.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Susan Neal and Lori Huston.
Funeral services will be held Friday evening at 6:00 pm at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Chuck Asbury Jr. and Pastor Tony Mattia officiating.
Pallbearers will be Leroy Thomas, Dennis Huston, Mike Zellers, Dawson Sander, Tanner Clark and Michael Doody. Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Asbury Sr. and Jerry Mathews.
Cremation will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Princeton Cemetery in Princeton, Kansas.
Visitation will be Friday afternoon from 4:00 until the time of services at 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Memorials are requested to the family to help with expenses and can be left at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66547.
