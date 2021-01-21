Rosalie Ann Asper, age 60 of Wamego, KS passed away at home on Saturday, December 19, 2020.
She was born on June 25, 1960 to Galen S. Asper and the late Jeannette Ann Asper of Shippensburg, PA.
Rosalie was a graduate of the Shippensburg Area High School in 1979. Also a graduate of the Franklin County Nursing Program at Wilson College.
Rosalie is survived by brother Wade L. Asper and wife Linda of Shippensburg, PA and sister, Roxanne C. Asper of Shippensburg, PA. She is also survived by her father Galen S. Asper of Shippensburg, PA and three nieces. Rosalie is also survived by her lifetime companion Bill Bakagios.
Rosalie worked as a nurse in KS, and was also an avid cyclist, outdoor enthusiast and had a love for the beach.
Her family wishes any donations to be made to the American Cancer Society.
