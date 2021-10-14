Ruth Eileen (Appleby) Erickson, 88, passed away at her home in Courtland on Monday, October 11, 2021. She was born January 26,1933, to Howard and Argie (Pierce) Appleby near Formoso, Kansas. She graduated from Courtland High School in 1950 and attended Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina. In 1954, she married Dale R. Erickson of Courtland, where they made their home. To this union, four children were born: Julie, Randall, Edward and Susan.
She worked for the Swedish American State Bank of Courtland for 26 years. Dale and Eileen made lifelong friends traveling on many bus tours over the years and they enjoyed productions at the Salina and Abilene community theatres. They rarely missed a sporting event, school play or music program involving any of their grandchildren. Oftentimes they were the first ones in the bleachers and the last to leave.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale, brothers Edwin Appleby and Arnold Appleby, sister Audrey Diamond and daughter-in-law Edie Erickson. She is survived by her four children: Julie (Curtis) Lindberg of Courtland, Randall Erickson of Courtland, Edward (Diana) Erickson of Wamego, and Susan of Belleville; seven Grandchildren and six Great Grandchildren; brother Dennis (Judy) Appleby of Wichita Falls, Texas; sisters-in-law Mildred Russell of Courtland, Gerry Appleby of Corvallis, Oregon and Joyce Ryan of McPherson, Kansas; nieces and nephews; and special family friend Ruthie Sederlin.
Special thanks goes to Solomon Valley Hospice and Linda Swanson.
Memorials may be made to the Pike Valley Foundation or the Courtland Community Project Fund, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
A Celebration of Eileen’s life was held Saturday, October 16, at 2:00 p.m., at Courtland Covenant Church, burial followed at the Courtland Cemetery.
Tibbetts-Fischer Funeral Home assisted the Erickson family with these arrangements, www.tibbettsfischerfuneralhome.com
