Ruth Marie Diepenbrock, 82, of Alma, Kansas died Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her home. She was a life-long resident of the community.
Ruth was born on October 26, 1938, in Alma, the daughter of Clarence and Marie (Sommer) Frank. She attended local schools and graduated in 1956 from Alma High School.
Ruth worked for Wabaunsee County for 30 years. She was first employed in the Treasurer’s office, and then held the office of County Clerk for 23 years. Prior to her work for the county, she worked for an attorney’s office in Topeka.
Ruth was an avid bird watcher, and she especially enjoyed hummingbirds. She loved to raise beautiful flower gardens. She was very skilled in embroidery, and often had her work made into quilts for various family members. Ruth was a loyal KU basketball fan, and she also spent many years supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their various school and sporting events. She had very special bonds with each of her great-grandchildren, who will miss her dearly.
Ruth married John Lee Diepenbrock on September 25, 1956, in Alma. They were later divorced.
Ruth is survived by her children; Jim Diepenbrock (Sara), and Teresa Larson (Larry Bohn), both of Alma; her grandchildren, Ashley Michaelis, Alma, Chelsea Schmidt (Clay), Alma, Lexi Brumage (Quinton), Wamego, and Hadlee Diepenbrock, Alma; and her great-grandchildren, Peyton, Avery, Cason, Collin, Sawyer, and Gavin. She is also survived by her sister, Marie Miller (Jay Dee), McFarland; and her half-siblings, Dorothy Kemble (Gary), Eskridge, Barbara Frank, Alma, Judy Havenstein (Bill), Alma, Trish Ringel (Gary), Alma, and Don Frank (Becky), Alma. Ruth was preceded in death by her father, mother, and stepmother, Roberta “Bertie” Berroth; and two brothers, John, and Gary Frank.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Peace United Church of Christ in Alma. Reverend Michael Vollbrecht will be officiating. Inurnment will follow at Peace Cemetery. Community members may pay their respects beginning at 4:00 pm, Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to the Peace United Church of Christ Cemetery, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
