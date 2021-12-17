Sandra Diane Vap, 65, of Atwood, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society, in Atwood. She was born on April 22, 1956, at the Rawlins County Hospital, in Atwood, to Daniel S. and Blanche O. (Quiroz) Vap. Sandy grew up on the family farm with three brothers and a sister. She graduated from Atwood High School in 1974. Sandy attended Fort Hays State University and Kansas State University after graduation. Sandy was married to John Roche and to this union were born two sons, Cullen Daniel and Aaron Michael.
Sandy had a lifelong love of animals and horticulture. She loved gardening and took many animals into her home. She had a very strong Christian faith and spoke with God daily. Sandy loved sharing her love of Jesus with others.
Sandy was preceded in death by her father Daniel Stanley Vap.
She is survived by her sons, Cullen and Aaron; her mother Blanche; sister Rena Staats; brothers, Allan (Dianne), Gary and Jeff (Linda); nieces and nephews, Chanelle Staats (Sean), Danielle McNeal, Taylor (Audrey) Vap, Dylan (Amanda)Vap, Anna Lea Vap, Derik (Lindsay) Vap, Tyson (Shelby) Vap, Dustin (Macy) Vap and Daniel Vap; many great nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation was 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil at 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 17, 2021, at Baalmann Mortuary, Atwood. Funeral Mass was at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Atwood, with burial in Sts. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Rural Rawlins County, KS. Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For information visit www.baalmannmortuary.com
