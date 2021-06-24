Sandra Kay (Langley) Reigle, 68, of rural Belvue passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Wellsprings in Westmoreland with family by her side. Sandy fought a courageous 3 1/2 year battle with cancer.
She was born Feb. 8, 1953 in Emporia, the daughter of Wanda (Williams) Langley and Donald Matthew Langley. Sandy was employed by the State Court of Appeals since 1987. She loved the outdoors working in her flower garden, camping, fishing, riding her horse, walking playing and caring for her dog and cats.
Sandy is survived by her husband Rick Reigle of rural Belvue, her mother Wanda (Williams) Langley of Carbondale, a daughter Roxann Gooden of Lawrence, five grandchildren J.T., Beau, Bret, Shannon, Kenadie and numerous great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her father Donald Langley, 2 brothers Darrell Langley and Donnie Langley and her only son Troy Finlay.
Sandy’s wish was to be cremated with no funeral or memorial service. Memorial contributions can be made in Sandy’s name to any animal shelter. Condolences for the family may be left at: www.campanellastewart.com
