A Celebration of Life for Sandra Williamson, who passed away Sat. June 19, 2021, will be held July 17, 2021, from 1-3 pm at the Wamego United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln Ave. Wamego, KS. Interment to follow at the Louisville Cemetery immediately following the service. Carlson’s Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home.
