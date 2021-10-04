Shanell Belle Ebert, age 27, of Manhattan, died September 25, 2021.
She was born May 13, 1994, in Manhattan, the daughter of Dustin D. Johnson and Kimberly D. Ebert.
Shanell graduated from Manhattan High School in May 2012. She had also received a certification from Rasmussen College in Healthcare Management on Oct 29, 2020. She was also an ordained Pastor.
She was the Office Manager for Abbott Management. She also did a lot of arts and crafts projects for friends and family.
Shanell loved being outdoors and enjoyed spending time with her children in all kinds of outdoor activities.
She is survived by her three children: Kaveh Ebert, Zaveena and Keziah Bobian; her father Dustin Johnson and his wife Christy of Wamego, KS; her mother Kimberly Hodges of Kalispell, MT; five siblings: Ryan Johnson, Seth Johnson and Aubrey Johnson all of Wamego, Dorian and Mathias Hodges both of Kalispell, MT; and Dan Miller, Jessica Miller, Shahtiah and Shahtivia Campbell and Taqourian Goodridge.
A Celebration of Shanell’s life will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 9th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. The services will be broadcast live through the funeral home Facebook page.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Contributions can be sent to Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
