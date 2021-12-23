Shannon Kathleen Torneden passed away on December 15, 2021 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. She was born on October 3, 1960 to the daughter of Robert G. Rusher Sr. and Ramona J. (Rogers) Rusher Wolf. She made her home in McFarland, Kansas and later relocated to Eskridge.
She was previously married to Michael A. Holstrom; they had one son, Michael A. Holstrom II (Malorie) of Killeen, Texas who survives.
She was remarried to Joseph E. Torneden Sr., who preceded her in death. They had one daughter together, Sara (Torneden) Berkholtz (Jay). She had a step-daughter, Jessica Boehle (Jason) and a step-son, Joseph Torneden Jr., all surviving.
Other survivors include her grandchildren; D’avian Guerrero-Holstrom, Evelyn Berkholtz, Jack Berkholtz, Hunter Boehle, Riley Boehle, Cameron Boehle, Jewell Torneden, Mason Torneden, Jade Torneden, and Daniel Torneden. Survivors also include her sisters, Jody (Rusher) Slobojan of Wichita, Kansas and Charlene (Rusher) Urton (Curtis) of Eskridge, Kansas along with many nieces and nephews, who all loved and adored her.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert G. Rusher Jr. and her parents.
Shannon became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1980 and worked as a nurse in different aspects of the profession. Shannon loved nature and found great joy in fishing, enjoyed gardening and canning the fruits of her labor. She also had a passion for baking and taking care of everyone around her.
Family and friends will gather at Bradley’s Corner Cafe, 844 N. Kansas Ave Topeka, KS, 66608 for food and remembrance at 3 P.M. on January 2, 2022.
