Shirley Stebbins

Shirley (Watson) Stebbins aged 92 passed to her eternal rest on October 28, 2021. She will be missed but remembered fondly by all who were blessed to know her.
Shirley moved to Wamego, Kansas in 2017 after living most of her life in Ohio. She resided with her son and Daughter-in-law, Jeff and Patti Watson in Wamego. She enjoyed her time there and could often be seen riding her scooter around the neighborhood soaking up the sun.
It was a joy for her to spend time with her grandchildren, BJ and Brandy Watson, and her great-grandchildren, Will, Jack and Abby Watson while in Kansas. Family met everything to her and they were blessed to have her near these past years.
Shirley moved to Vintage Park Assisted Living in 2019 where she lived her remaining years. There, she met and became close friends with other residents and especially with the staff there who she considered her family.
She lived a full and fruitful life and was a fighter to the end. She never lost her faith, her joy of life, and her love of family and friends.
Her earthly remains are interred in Ohio with her other family members at the Stow, Ohio Cemetery. There will be no local services or celebrations of her life but will remain in the hearts of all in Wamego who knew her and loved her.
