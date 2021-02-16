Thomas E. “Tom” Turner, 72, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at the Onaga Community Hospital.
On June 11, 1948, he was born in Topeka to Millburn Ernest and Ruby E. (Rosedahl) Turner. Tom grew up in the Oakland community and graduated from Topeka High. He attended Kansas State College of Pittsburg and Kaw Area VoTech in Topeka
Tom worked as a machinist for Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Topeka for 37 years before he retired. He was an avid Kansas State fan and enjoyed fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
On May 7, 1991, Tom and JuDee Teske Freel were united in marriage in Las Vegas. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include a sister-in-law, Charla Diederich, a nephew, Donny (Whitney) Freel, and their children, Bryson and Nolan; nieces, Deana (Robert) Core and Lynn (Zach) Harver and their children Noah and Liam; close friends, Beverly Rogers and Denise Paulsen.
Family visitation will be on Sunday, February 14. 2021 at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. Private interment will be in Valley View Cemetery, St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society and sent to Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. Social Distancing and Masks are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.