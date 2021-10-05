Thomas F. “Tom” Watkins, 82, of Alma, Kansas, passed away Saturday (October 2, 2021) at K. U. Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Born November 14, 1938 in Alma, Kansas, Tom was the son of Ray and Ruth Zeckser Watkins. He married Kathlyn Sullivan on October 16, 1960 in Alma, Kansas. She preceded him in death in May, 1990. He married Joyce Lind on August 14, 1993 in Olathe, Kansas. She survives.
Tom was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Alma and served on the Board of Directors for the Wabaunsee County Farm Bureau. An avid sportsman, Tom loved golfing and rooting for K-State sports, the Chiefs and the Royals. During his High School years, he played football, basketball, baseball and track & field and was an accomplished rodeo calf roper, qualifying for the National High School Rodeo Finals. He was instrumental in organizing membership for Kansas in the National High School Rodeo Association. Tom also loved raising and training horses.
Tom was employed for many years by Associated Wholesale Grocers retiring as Executive Director for AWG Brands. After moving back to Alma, Tom was currently employed part time by the Wabaunsee County Conservation District where he worked to coordinate agricultural related field trips, poster contests and other agricultural related educational programs for high school and grade school students. He loved working with the youth to promote conservation issues.
Tom was a devoted family man whose greatest joy came in following the activities of his grandchildren and watching them grow into hardworking individuals. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; two daughters, Chris Robertson (Dale) of Overland Park, KS and Jenny Daniels (Mike) of Gardner, KS; Joyce’s two sons, Joshua Pease (Christina) of Manhattan, KS and Jacob Pease (Kellie Hirt) of Roanoke, VA; eight grandchildren, Ryan Robertson (Mariah), Tyler Robertson, Haley Lawson (Nick), Katie Daniels, Aly Daniels, Sophie Daniels, Mackenzie Pease and Isaac Pease; a sister in law, Jackie Watkins of Lubbock, TX; and several nieces and nephews. Tom was excited to welcome a great granddaughter who is due in February.
Mr. Watkins was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Robert Watkins.
Cremation is in the care of the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Alma. A memorial service will be held Wednesday morning (October 13, 2021) at 11:00 at the St. John Lutheran Church in Alma with the Rev. Robert Grimm officiating.
A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday evening (October 12, 2021) from 6:00 to 8:00 at the St. John Lutheran Church Hall in Alma.
Private family inurnment will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Alma.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or the St. John Lutheran School and can be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66574.
