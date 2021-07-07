Wamego—Thomas M. Cruickshank, 50, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, in a Topeka hospital.
He was born May 25, 1971, at Keokuk, IA., the son of John M. and Judith Ann Henson Cruickshank. Tom and his family moved a lot while he was growing up. He had lived in St. Marys many years before moving to Wamego. Tom was a groundskeeper for the St. Marys Golf Course. He was employed by the St. Marys Housing Authority and the St. Marys Senior Center. He was a member of the St. Marys Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John, on July 19, 2019, and Judy on May 1, 2021. Tom married Cheryl Shutes, they divorced and remain friends.
Survivors are his children, Kristina, Matthew, Ryan, Nicholas, and John Cruickshank, and Dwayne Schloetzer, Wamego; his twin brother Timothy, Wamego; and sister, Leslie (Jeff) Willoughby, Macomb, IL; his stepmother, Deb Cruickshank, Keokuk, IA; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial visitation will be Friday, July 9, 2021, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made in Thomas’s name and sent to Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.