HOLTON-Honorable Tracy D. Klinginsmith, 79, died Friday morning December 11th, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital.
Tracy was born on June 22, 1941 in Emporia, KS the son of Howard and Lucille (Abbey) Klinginsmith. He was united in marriage to Lana J. Grutzmacher on December 27, 1968. They would have celebrated 52 years of love and marriage this December. He is survived by his 3 children, Nicole (Brian) Meerpohl of Holton, KS, Erin (Aaron) Barnett of Lee’s Summit, MO and Nathan Klinginsmith of Topeka, KS and his 7 grandchildren, Ashtin, Carson and Carter Meerpohl, Ellie, Marcus and Jack Barnett and Cadence Klinginsmth. He is also survived by his sister Connie (Kent) Wichman of Omaha, NE.
Tracy grew up in Madison, KS where he made many memories playing on the farm at Grandma and Grandpa Klinginsmith’s. He graduated from Madison High School, and then received his Bachelor’s degree from Washburn University. While attending college, he also attended Platoon Leader’s Course with the United States Marine Corp., working towards his commission until receiving acceptance into Washburn University Law School. He graduated from law school in 1968. After law school he took a job with the legal dept. of Southwestern Bell Telephone Company until settling in Holton, KS in 1971 to begin his private practice as a lawyer, and was County Attorney. He then served 29 years as a District Judge before retiring from the bench on July 1, 2006.
Tracy’s faith was very important to him and he was an active member of the Evangel United Methodist Church. Serving and giving back to his community was also something Tracy felt strongly about, and he demonstrated this by serving as President of the Rotary Club and the Optimist Club, was a member of Friends of Hospice, volunteered for and served on committees for HCH, as well as volunteering weekly at the VA hospital. He also coached multiple little league teams throughout his years. After retirement he worked part-time for Mercer Funeral Home, where he truly cherished serving others in their time of grief.
His greatest love was watching his kids and grandkids participate in their activities. He spent hours and traveled miles to watch them play any sport, coach, or play in concerts. He did not miss anything unless he physically could not get there. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and family vacations, which provided for many cherished memories for his family.
Tracy will lie in state Thursday afternoon, December 17, 2020 through Friday, December 18, 2020, until 5:00 p.m. each day at Mercer Funeral Home. A private family funeral service will be held later. A celebration of life open to all will be planned for a future date TBD. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holton Community Hospital Foundation or the Evangel United Methodist Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton 66436. Due to the critical situation we all are in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
