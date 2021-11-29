Topeka—Vena M. Willingham, 86, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at her home in Topeka.
Vena was born December 11, 1934, at St. Marys, the daughter of Edward and Martha Mullen Rogers. She grew up in St. Marys, attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Grade School and graduated from St. Marys High School.
Vena was employed by the State of Kansas Department of Revenue until she retired. She was a member of Mater Dei Catholic Church in Topeka.
On May 29, 1954, Vena was married to Nathaniel “Ray” Willingham in St. Marys. He preceded her in death on July 3, 1994. She was also preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Orval, William “Porky”, Harold and Kenny Rogers.
Survivors include her son, Donald Willingham, Topeka; two daughters, Kathy (Dennis) Kidwell, Topeka, and Brenda (Russell) McAbee, Silver Lake. Other survivors include four grandchildren, Brent Thompson, Brian Thompson, Autumn (Stephen) Grosdidier, Cameron Kidwell and four great-grandchildren, Hilary, Sophia, Regina, and Joan Grosdidier.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Vena will lie in state at Piper Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday, November 29, 2021, followed by a rosary at 7:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions for Masses can be sent to Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
