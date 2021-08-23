Veronica A. (Minihan) Grieshaber passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the St. Marys Manor at age 99. She was born March 10, 1922, on the family farm near Blaine, Kansas. She was the daughter of Robert J. and Bridget Hudson Minihan.
Veronica grew up on the family farm with three brothers, and three sisters attended Blaine High School and graduated with the class of 1940.
Veronica and Carl H. Grieshaber were married October 9, 1943, at St. Stanislaus Church in Kansas City. They were devoted to each other for nearly seventy years until Carl’s passing. Veronica was an inspirational farm wife and mother known for exceptional cooking, especially pies and banana bread. The family were lifelong members of Immaculate Conception Church in St. Marys, Ks.
Survivors include three children: Marcia Sol, Manhattan, Thomas (Nancy) Grieshaber, Manhattan, Nancy Andrick of Johnson City, TN; eleven grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Veronica was preceded in death by her parents; brothers John Minihan, James Minihan, and Robert Minihan; sisters Marcella Pettingill, Catherine Miller, Margaret Sherlock, and grandson Michael Sol.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 A.M. Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Youth Programs sent in care of the funeral home. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
