Wallace Henry “Wally” Becker, age 91, of Manhattan, died August 4, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
He was born December 30, 1929, in Westphalia, Kansas, the son of Otto and Bertha (Lueker) Becker.
Wally served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He then worked at the Wareham Hotel in Manhattan prior to working for Doebele’s IGA and then for a grocery store in St. Marys.
He was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Manhattan.
Wally enjoyed word search and word puzzles, attending the Senior Center in St. Marys where he won an award for his excellent spelling, and was a KC Royals Baseball fan.
On September 2, 1965, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, he was married to Helen M. Jones. Helen preceded him in death on March 11, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his step-son Gary Lewis Wallace; and by six brothers and sisters.
Survivors include two sisters: Lorine Gleue of Auburn, KS, and Myrtle Rhoads of Winter Park, FL; three grandchildren: Keno Wallace of Salina, KS, Kristin Harmon of Surprise, AZ, and Kevin Wallace of Waddell, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services to be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, August 16th, at the Milford Cemetery, Milford, KS, with Reverend Michael J. Schmidt officiating.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
