Wanda Lynne Bassett, 68, of Olathe, KS, passed away at her home in Olathe, Kansas Thursday, August 19, 2021. She was born on September 8, 1952, in Westmoreland, Kansas, and spent most of her childhood years in Manhattan, Kansas. Wanda was well known for her fun-loving nature, love for family and friends, and dedication to work. She loved the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, K-State Wildcats, tropical vacations, and movies. She always looked forward to family gatherings and loved keeping up with her three generations of nieces and nephews.
Wanda graduated from Manhattan High School and then attended Kansas State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. Wanda then began a long and successful career in research and data analysis, having spent twenty-one at Midwest Research in Kansas City where she last served as a Senior Analyst, then over fifteen years at KU Medical Center where she served as a Database Coordinator until her retirement in 2019.
Wanda was preceded in death by her beloved father and mother, Floyd, and Lorena (Howe) Bassett of Wamego, Kansas; brother-in-law and Larry and Thelda (Bassett) Herrmann of Omaha, Nebraska; and nephews Todd and Michael Herrmann of Omaha, Nebraska. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law George and Sandra (Jacobson) Bassett of Tyler, Texas, nephews Kevin Herrmann and his wife Julie of Boise, Idaho, Randy Bassett and his wife Michele of Austin, Texas, Rick Bassett of Lubbock, Texas, and Rob Bassett of Longview, Texas, along with their loved ones, eight great nieces and nephews, and six great-great nieces and nephews. Wanda will be dearly missed by all of us until we all reunite in heaven.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. The family will greet friends before the service beginning at 9:00 am. Graveside services will be held after the service at the Wamego City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, Purple Paws Animal Welfare Society, or any other charitable organization of their choice. Those donations may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego 4370 Salzer Rd PO box 48, Wamego, KS, 66547. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
