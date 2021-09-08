Wayne Clarence Olberding, 67, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was born on February 10, 1954 in Axtell to Clarence and Eileen (Dick) Olberding. Wayne married Ruth Ann Ronnebaum on November 24,1979 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Seneca.
Wayne graduated from Centralia High School in 1972 then completed studies in Diesel Mechanics at North Central Kansas VoTech in Beloit. He worked as a diesel mechanic in Seneca, St. Mary’s and Topeka. He was a very dedicated employee and hard worker, extending himself to do the best he could in helping others. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Rossville where he served on the parish council and later in life a member at Christ the King Catholic Church in Topeka. Wayne grew up farming in Nemaha County and continued throughout his life. In 1982, they purchased a farm near Topeka where he would continue this passion. He also enjoyed working and feeding cattle and loved watching the baby calves run and play. He raised three wonderful children and enjoyed spending time with his family and following K-State sports.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; children Brian (Christina) Olberding of Kansas City, MO, Lisa (Joe) Metzen of Goddard, Eric (Lindsay) Olberding of North Bend, WA; 8 grandchildren Brandonlee Sanchez and Alessandra Olberding, Olivia, William, Kate, and Ethan Metzen, Eli and Avery Olberding; siblings Diane (Kenneth) Keegan of Baileyville, Janice (Jim) Kramer Baehrens of Goff, Dale Olberding of Centralia, Lynn Olberding of Topeka, and Larry Olberding of Seneca.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Steven and Laurie Ann; and brother-in-law Don Kramer.
Rosary was prayed at 7 PM at the Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial was 10:00 AM Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Bede’s Catholic Church in Kelly. Burial will be at St. Bede’s Cemetery.
Memorials can be given in Wayne’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association and St. Bede’s Catholic Church in care of the family.
To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com.
